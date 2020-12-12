MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$4.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.18.

Shares of MEG opened at C$4.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

