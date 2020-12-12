MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$4.50

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$4.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

