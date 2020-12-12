Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $256,552.02. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,110 shares in the company, valued at $15,845,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,182 shares of company stock worth $3,493,565 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

