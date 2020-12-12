MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MFA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.51. MFA Financial has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,610,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,141 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $7,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,310,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 38.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,491,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.