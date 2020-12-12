Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Position Decreased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after purchasing an additional 61,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 44.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after buying an additional 513,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,662,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,013,000 after buying an additional 75,207 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 21.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 30,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $1,421,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,198.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,179 shares of company stock worth $8,550,642. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of MIME opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 199.79, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

