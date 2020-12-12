Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MTEM opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTEM. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

