Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €28.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIGHT. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.07 ($40.08).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.