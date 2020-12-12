Morgan Stanley Raises CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $24.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.35.

NYSE:CNP opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,982,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

