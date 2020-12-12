Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,904 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,904 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.10, for a total transaction of $2,809,998.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,381,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,078,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $204.85 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $215.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

