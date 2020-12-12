Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,904 Shares

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,904 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.10, for a total transaction of $2,809,998.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,381,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,078,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $204.85 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $215.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit