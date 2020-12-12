MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $2,308,299.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MSA Safety by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MSA Safety by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

