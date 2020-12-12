Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €244.15 ($287.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.