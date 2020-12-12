MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS MVPT opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. MVP has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit