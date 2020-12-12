NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,119,956. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.