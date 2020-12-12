National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Senior Officer William Bonnell Sells 19,256 Shares

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$565,319.52.

TSE:NA opened at C$72.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.24. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2199994 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.94.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

