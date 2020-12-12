New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGD. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC raised New Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.81.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

