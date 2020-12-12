Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$75.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.27. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of C$44.00 and a 52-week high of C$96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.37 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

