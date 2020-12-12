Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.51.

Shares of NEM opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,511,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $86,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,033,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 146.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $101,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

