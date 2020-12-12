Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $90.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.51.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $86,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,511,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,827 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $33,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.