Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKRKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

NKRKY stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.