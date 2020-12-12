Nord/LB Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD)

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.25 ($49.71).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) stock opened at €50.55 ($59.47) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a fifty-two week high of €61.55 ($72.41). The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,888.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.