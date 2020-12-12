North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.50.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NOA opened at C$12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$377.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.36. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.32%.

In other North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$106,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,103,252.48.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

