Northland Securities Begins Coverage on PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTAC)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTAC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTAC opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. PropTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $181,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,226,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PropTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

