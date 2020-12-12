Northland Securities Boosts ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $18.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADTN. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.74 million, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after buying an additional 676,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $4,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

