Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NWBI opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after buying an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 213,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

