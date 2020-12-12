NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Price Target Increased to C$0.30 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of NUG stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 41.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$77.93 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

