NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Price Target Increased to C$0.30 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of NUG stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 41.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$77.93 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00.
About NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V)
