OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Given a C$3.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.75 target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.24 on Tuesday. OceanaGold Co. has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$130.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,960.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

