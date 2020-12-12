OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL opened at $20.73 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit