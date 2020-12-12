OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL opened at $20.73 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

