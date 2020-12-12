OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

VCR opened at $263.26 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $268.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.68.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

