OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,354,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 105,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $887.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. Analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

