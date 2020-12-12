OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 28,900 Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.7% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 129,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.5% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 833,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 85,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SBS opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $825.90 million for the quarter.

SBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

