OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 958 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $273.55 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $779.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.74 and a 200-day moving average of $258.47.
In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $930,785.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,419 shares of company stock valued at $170,265,210. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
