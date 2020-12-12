OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 958 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $273.55 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $779.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.74 and a 200-day moving average of $258.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $930,785.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,419 shares of company stock valued at $170,265,210. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

