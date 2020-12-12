OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HNP stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.80. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Huaneng Power International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

