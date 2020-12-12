OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 32,892 Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

