OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 940 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,072,000 after acquiring an additional 118,269 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

