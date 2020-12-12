OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $171,000 Position in iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.51% of iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN by 29.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSP opened at $10.50 on Friday. iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

