OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10,205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

