OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $253,000 in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $31.64.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.