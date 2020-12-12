OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $258,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,457,000 after buying an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65.

