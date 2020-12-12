OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $252,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.