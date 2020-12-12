OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,886,486. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $609.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.17. The company has a market cap of $578.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $654.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.34.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

