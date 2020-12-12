OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 986 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average is $226.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

