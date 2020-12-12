OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,338 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after buying an additional 410,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after buying an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

