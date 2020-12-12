OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 101,747 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,747 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 278.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,884,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,823 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,960,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 651,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 417,388 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,203.1% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 296,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 274,031 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

