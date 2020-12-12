OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 13,162 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJAN opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

