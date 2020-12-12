OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 34,262 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,262 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMAY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAY opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.