OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG opened at $238.96 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $243.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day moving average is $217.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.