OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $205,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.39.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

