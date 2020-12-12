OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $242,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,713,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,430,000 after acquiring an additional 558,412 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

