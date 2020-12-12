OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

