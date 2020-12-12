OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.